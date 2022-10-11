StoneX Group Inc. Sells 50,019 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,019 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

