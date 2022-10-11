StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,015,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

