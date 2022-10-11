StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,327 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

