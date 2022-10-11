28,350 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MAG opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 164.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

