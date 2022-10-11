StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 314,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

