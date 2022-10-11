StoneX Group Inc. Invests $401,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

