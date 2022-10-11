B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.