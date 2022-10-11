StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 160,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,121,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 736,655 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 242,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

