StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

