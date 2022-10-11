Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NUV opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.