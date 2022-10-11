Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

