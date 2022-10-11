Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 28th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

