Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 28th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of CMCL stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
