Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on October 28th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ruffer Investment Price Performance
Shares of RICA opened at GBX 300.90 ($3.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,101.85. Ruffer Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 283 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.37.
About Ruffer Investment
