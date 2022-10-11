Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

EAD stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

