Pi INU Trading 14% Lower This Week (PINU)

Pi INU (PINU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Pi INU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pi INU has a total market cap of $990,729.19 and $10,863.00 worth of Pi INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pi INU has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.56 or 1.00002697 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022578 BTC.

Pi INU Token Profile

PINU is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2021. Pi INU’s total supply is 3,141,592,653,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,801,592,653,589 tokens. Pi INU’s official Twitter account is @pi_inu_official. Pi INU’s official website is pi-inu.com.

Buying and Selling Pi INU

According to CryptoCompare, “Pi INU (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pi INU has a current supply of 3,141,592,653,589 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pi INU is 0.00000036 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,037.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pi-inu.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pi INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pi INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pi INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

