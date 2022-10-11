Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 61.63 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.77 million and a P/E ratio of 371.76.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.