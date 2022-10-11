Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 61.63 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.77 million and a P/E ratio of 371.76.
