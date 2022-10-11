Kerry Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2892 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

