JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMG opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.23) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3,426.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.86.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

