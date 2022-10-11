Taylor Wimpey plc Announces Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4949 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 2.7 %
TWODY stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.