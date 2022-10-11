Umpqua Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Umpqua has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Umpqua has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Umpqua Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

