OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

OFSSH opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

