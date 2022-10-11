OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
OFSSH opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $25.75.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.