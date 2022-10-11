Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.