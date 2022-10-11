Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $367,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

