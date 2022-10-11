Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2264 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Shares of SPXSY opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $114.80.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.