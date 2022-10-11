Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.