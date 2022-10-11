BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 392.85 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £115.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.86. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile
