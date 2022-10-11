BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 392.85 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £115.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.86. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

