BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BKT opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Stories

