Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NEA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.