Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NEA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

