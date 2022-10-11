Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE JRO opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
