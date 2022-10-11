Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JRO opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $471,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

