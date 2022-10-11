Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,507 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Featured Stories

