Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
