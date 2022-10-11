BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
