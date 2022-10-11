BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.