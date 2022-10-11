BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

