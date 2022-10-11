BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
