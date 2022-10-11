Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

