Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHY opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
