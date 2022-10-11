Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $328,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

