Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 31st

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lowered Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

