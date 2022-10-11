Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Increases Dividend to GBX 44 Per Share

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 940 ($11.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,039.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,073.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.91. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 878.50 ($10.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,547.02 ($18.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

