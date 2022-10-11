Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Aston Villa Fan Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Aston Villa Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aston Villa Fan Token has a total market cap of $679,183.06 and $161,837.00 worth of Aston Villa Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003131 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Aston Villa Fan Token Token Profile

Aston Villa Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,795 tokens. Aston Villa Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aston Villa Fan Token is socios.com.

Aston Villa Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Aston Villa Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 900,795 in circulation. The last known price of Aston Villa Fan Token is 0.7531985 USD and is down -13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $106,724.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston Villa Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aston Villa Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aston Villa Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

