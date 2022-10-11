Elumia Crowns (ELU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,170.00

Elumia Crowns (ELU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Elumia Crowns has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Elumia Crowns has a market capitalization of $673,661.90 and $86,170.00 worth of Elumia Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elumia Crowns token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003131 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Elumia Crowns

Elumia Crowns launched on April 26th, 2022. The official message board for Elumia Crowns is playelumia.medium.com. The official website for Elumia Crowns is www.elumia.io. Elumia Crowns’ official Twitter account is @playelumia.

Buying and Selling Elumia Crowns

According to CryptoCompare, “Elumia Crowns (ELU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Elumia Crowns has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Elumia Crowns is 0.00790851 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86,796.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elumia.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elumia Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elumia Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elumia Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

