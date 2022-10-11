JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $46.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

