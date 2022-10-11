Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 151 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 84.0% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 259,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 118,552 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 32,711 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $226.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

