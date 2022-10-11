Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VUSB opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.