Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

CAT opened at $178.67 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.