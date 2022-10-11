Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

