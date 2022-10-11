Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nucor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

