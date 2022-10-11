Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

