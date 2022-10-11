Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

