Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

