Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

