Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,481 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

