Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

