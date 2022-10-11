TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $278.50

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 278.50 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 280.54 ($3.39), with a volume of 267169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of £888.34 million and a P/E ratio of 316.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 390.56.

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider David Watson bought 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

